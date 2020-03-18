Now that ponds, rivers and lakes are not completely frozen over, it's a great time to head out to try your hand at fishing. Here are some great fishing spots for spring in Utah County. Check with guidelines at each location, as several fishing holes have hours, limits and rules on what can be caught. It's a great way to get out and still stay more than 6 feet from others.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Utah Lake
Even though the quality of the water in Utah Lake is often called into question, it remains a great spot for fishing. The lake has more than its share of catfish, bass and other “hardy” fish that can hold up against the sheer environment of the lake.
Provo River
The Provo River is synonymous with great fishing in Utah County. The Provo River is one of the most popular fishing spots in all of Utah, which can be both good and bad. Fishing in the spring gives you a chance to catch something before the fish thin out or before the river gets too crowded.
Location: Up Provo Canyon
American Fork Creek
As Tibble Fork Reservoir is where you take your kids to lake fish, this is where you introduce your children to stream fishing. This is a mild flowing stream where fish are routinely stocked, particularly with trout. But this early in the season, be careful; the snowmelt means the creek levels are likely higher than usual.
Location: Up American Fork Canyon
Diamond Fork River
If you’re already planning to camp up Diamond Fork Canyon, go ahead and bring along some poles and catch a fish or two. The Diamond Fork River is pretty muddy in the early spring, but once summer hits, the fishing is excellent.
Location: Along Diamond Fork Road off U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
Spring Lake Trout Farm
Spring Lake Trout Farm in Payson offers year-round no limit and no license pond stocking and fishing. The location has been raising fish since 1912 and offers fishing at $6 per pound, including the use of equipment and bait, as well as cleaning and filleting the fish. You can also do catch-and-release fishing at $5 per person per hour.
Location : 3409 W. 12300 South, Payson
Highland Glen Park
The pond at Highland Glen Park allows for fishing, and likely catches include rainbow trout and channel catfish. Daily limit is two fish.
Location: 4800 W. Knight Ave., Highland
Manilla Creek Park Pond
The pond at Manilla Creek Park is stocked with rainbow trout, brown trout and possibly bluegill. The park has a daily limit of two fish.
Location: 3300 N. 900 West, Pleasant Grove
Salem Pond
You may have visited Salem Pond at Christmastime, but in spring and summer, you can fish for rainbow trout, catfish or largemouth bass. Any grass carp must be released.
Location: 259 W. Salem Lake Drive, Salem
Canyon View Park Pond
This community park is home to a pond where youth 13 and under can fish. The likely catch is trout in this area.
Location: 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork