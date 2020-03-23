The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork was scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, but was postponed until September to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Holi Festival is a Hindu celebration that celebrates the end of winter and welcomes the spring season.
But just because the festival at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple has been moved to the fall doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate.
Chameleon Colors, a company out of American Fork, creates powder used in the festivals. They created a guide to doing a Holi Festival in your backyard. According to their guide, all you will need is color powder, water and upbeat Holi music.
The powder made by Chamelon colors is available on Amazon, and their guide to doing a festival at home is available at https://chameleoncolors.com/blogs/news/how-to-throw-a-holi-celebration-at-home.