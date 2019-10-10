Kyle Van Noy

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2012, file photo, BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy holds out the ball as he scores on a 17-yard interception return during the fourth quarter of the Poinsettia Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, in San Diego. This weekend, Texas faces a stingy BYU defense that was one of the country's best last season. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

Qualcomm Stadium, formerly Jack Murphy Stadium and San Diego Stadium was the first NFL stadium that the Cougars played in when they played San Diego State in 1976. 

The Cougars have played in the stadium a total of 28 times, by far the most of any other NFL stadium.

San Diego Stadium

San Diego State, Oct. 2, 1976

Holiday Bowl - Navy, Dec. 21, 1978

San Diego State, Nov. 24, 1979

Holiday Bowl - Indiana, Dec. 21, 1979

Jack Murphy Stadium

Holiday Bowl - SMU, Dec. 19, 1980

San Diego State, Oct. 17, 1981

Holiday Bowl - Washington State, Dec. 29, 1981

Holiday Bowl - Ohio State, Dec. 17, 1982

San Diego State, Oct. 22, 1983

Holiday Bowl - Missouri, Dec. 23, 1983

Holiday Bowl - Michigan, Dec. 21, 1984

San Diego State, Nov. 29, 1986

San Diego State, Nov. 5, 1988

San Diego State, Nov. 25, 1989

Holiday Bowl - Penn State, Dec. 29, 1989

Holiday Bowl - Texas A&M, Dec. 29, 1990

San Diego State, Nov. 16, 1991

Holiday Bowl - Iowa, Dec. 30, 1991

San Diego State, Nov. 11, 1993

Holiday Bowl - Ohio State, Dec. 30, 1993

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego State, Nov. 6, 1999

San Diego State, Oct. 27, 2001

San Diego State, Oct. 4, 2003

San Diego State, Oct. 1, 2005

San Diego State, Dec. 1, 2007

San Diego State, Oct. 17, 2009

Poinsettia Bowl - San Diego State, Dec. 20, 2012

Poinsettia Bowl - Wyoming, Dec. 21, 2016

