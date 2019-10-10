Qualcomm Stadium, formerly Jack Murphy Stadium and San Diego Stadium was the first NFL stadium that the Cougars played in when they played San Diego State in 1976.
The Cougars have played in the stadium a total of 28 times, by far the most of any other NFL stadium.
San Diego Stadium
San Diego State, Oct. 2, 1976
Holiday Bowl - Navy, Dec. 21, 1978
San Diego State, Nov. 24, 1979
Holiday Bowl - Indiana, Dec. 21, 1979
Jack Murphy Stadium
Holiday Bowl - SMU, Dec. 19, 1980
San Diego State, Oct. 17, 1981
Holiday Bowl - Washington State, Dec. 29, 1981
Holiday Bowl - Ohio State, Dec. 17, 1982
San Diego State, Oct. 22, 1983
Holiday Bowl - Missouri, Dec. 23, 1983
Holiday Bowl - Michigan, Dec. 21, 1984
San Diego State, Nov. 29, 1986
San Diego State, Nov. 5, 1988
San Diego State, Nov. 25, 1989
Holiday Bowl - Penn State, Dec. 29, 1989
Holiday Bowl - Texas A&M, Dec. 29, 1990
San Diego State, Nov. 16, 1991
Holiday Bowl - Iowa, Dec. 30, 1991
San Diego State, Nov. 11, 1993
Holiday Bowl - Ohio State, Dec. 30, 1993
Qualcomm Stadium
San Diego State, Nov. 6, 1999
San Diego State, Oct. 27, 2001
San Diego State, Oct. 4, 2003
San Diego State, Oct. 1, 2005
San Diego State, Dec. 1, 2007
San Diego State, Oct. 17, 2009
Poinsettia Bowl - San Diego State, Dec. 20, 2012
Poinsettia Bowl - Wyoming, Dec. 21, 2016