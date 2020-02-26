This soda shop started in a shack in Heber and has spread to four locations throughout the Wasatch Front, including one in Utah County.
Number of Utah County locations: 1
Creative drink names: The “O.G.,” Mountain Meach, Twister Sister, Stinger
Non-soda drinks: Powerade (with mix-ins), Lemonade (with mix-ins), water (with mix-ins), Monster Energy Drinks (with mix-ins), Rockstar Energy Drinks (with mix-ins)
Hot drinks: Hot chocolate (with mix-ins)
Non-drink options: Cookies (Chocolate Chip, Coconut Joy, Cowboy, Lemon, Peanut Butter Deluxe, Samoa, Sugar), Gourmet Popcorn (Caramel Apple, Chicago Mix, Chili Lime Cheese, Cinnamon Vanilla, Ranch ’n Cheddar, White Cheddar Cheese), Bagels, Pretzel Knots
Where: 4095 E. Pony Express Pkwy., Eagle Mountain