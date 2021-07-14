I was interested to see the news of billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s first flight into space last weekend. He founded the private space flight company Virgin Galactic. Branson, 70, made his money by starting up many different businesses including airlines and phone companies.
There has been a lot of talk of the competition between Branson and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos. Both have space companies. Bezos will be taking his flight later this month on his rocket ship.
I was curious about these two guys. I wondered how much money they have in order to be playing around with rockets and rides into space. I checked the Forbes 2021 list of billionaires. Forbes is a business magazine which publishes a list of the richest people in the world.
Guess who the richest person is in the world? You probably know this – Jeff Bezos is #1 with $177 billion. Guess who is #589th? – Richard Branson with $5.9 billion.
The online version of the magazine says that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world right now. That’s more than ever. That’s 660 more than a year ago. If you need a worthless trivia hobby, you can check daily updates of the net worth’s of those 2,755 billionaires.
Of course one of the first things I wanted to research when I checked Forbes was how many billionaires there are in Sanpete County. Imagine my shock when I didn’t find any. There are only a few in Utah. Matthew Prince, of Park City, tops the Utah list at $2.5 billion. He ranks 1,247th on the Forbes list.
Billionaires come and go. John Huntsman Sr. said that he wanted to be broke by the time he died. He gave away tons of money, but I think he still had a ton or two left by the time he passed two or three years ago. The renowned Huntsman Cancer Institute was a huge beneficiary of Huntsman’s gift giving.
At one time, James Sorenson was probably Utah’s biggest billionaire. He saw to it that his fortune was given away when he passed on in 2008.
I remember him speaking at Snow College at convocation years ago. When one of his companies, Sorenson Research was sold to Abbott Laboratories, he kept a $100 million in stock, which at the time of his death was worth $2.7 billion.
What is a billion anyway? It’s a big number that we throw around a lot. The state and federal government leaders speak in terms of millions, billions and even trillions all the time.
In case you’ve forgotten, and need a reminder (like me), a million is one thousand thousands. A billion is one thousand millions. A trillion is equal to a thousand billions.
Big numbers. And if those big numbers are represented by dollars – that’s a lot of money! Think about these billionaires who are giving their money away. It’s a big job!
I feel a little badly for Bill and Melinda Gates. Can you imagine what it must be like to give away the kind of money they’re trying to responsibly get rid of? Of course, now that they’ve split up, maybe they’ll independently speed up their gifting of money. And even though the Gates’ and Warren Buffet have tried to give much of their wealth away, it hasn’t been easy. They’re richer now than they were before.
Think of poor, old Warren Buffet. He’s #6 on the billionaire list. He’s got a gigantic job to lighten his pockets of $96 billion.
When my wife and I were on a little getaway in Omaha some years ago, I ate a steak dinner every night for four nights in a row. I wondered what kind of tips Warren, “The Oracle of Omaha,” gave the servers when he eats out. We ate at Gorat’s one night, which is a large, but “regular” kind of steak house where Mr. Buffet supposedly frequents.
I like to think that there must be quite a feeling of joy when giving away large amounts of money. I know what it feels like to give small amounts of money to various people and causes. It’s a good feeling.
I know what it feels like to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies. I know that’s not really giving away money, but it’s supporting a good cause. And that’s a really good feeling – especially as I bite into a Thin Mint or Samoa cookie.
I wonder what it’s like to give away a billion dollars. Referring back to my math reminder, one way of looking at it would be that if I were doing a billion dollar give away, I’d have to give a million dollars away each day for a thousand days. That would be every day for close to three years. Whew! That is a big job!
Of course an easy way to do it would be to write a check to the federal government for the whole billion-dollar amount in one shot. On the memo portion of the check, it could be written, “apply to the national debt.” That wouldn’t really be very satisfying however, because of the size of the national debt.
If you are ever feeling too happy, too giddy, and too optimistic or just generally obnoxiously over-enthusiastic about life – go to the website: usdebtclock.org
U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time
US National Debt Clock : Real Time U.S. National Debt Clock
That will calm you down and probably confuse you as well.
There are dozens of real time changing number categories relative to our government. It’s like looking at fast moving odometers. It’s unreal. There are big numbers there.
It looks like we’re on a runaway train, which will soon have us at $29 trillion for our national debt. Debt per citizen associated with the national debt: $85,526.00. Debt per taxpayer: $226,794.00 Don’t let those numbers get you too depressed.
On the flip side of all this billionaire talk, remember that you don’t have to be a billionaire to be happy. You’ve heard it said, “Money can’t buy happiness.” Others have said, “Money can’t buy happiness, but it will let you rent it for a while.”
In reality, happiness comes from the basics of life. The basics include: family, friends, health, love, and service one to another. You know what I’m talking about.
Having enough money to support those basic things is important. But the number attached to that needed amount of money is not a billion. — — Merrill