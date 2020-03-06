R&R BBQ restaurants have practically been taking over Utah County, and it’s easy to see why with tender brisket and smoky pulled pork.
Location: 1977 W. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “After serving a mission in Texas I always crave GOOD bbq and this is the best I've been able to find in Utah county! It's always crowded so maybe they could do with a little more seating, but when the food is good, what do ya do? The tacos are really tasty and unique and I love their classic brisket sandwich! The garlic mashers are super good as well!”— Macall J.