If you are a sports-minded person, there are plenty of activities throughout the week for you to participate in.
The week will start with the city's Pickleball Tournament, and throughout the week there will also be a Mountain Bike Race, Tennis Tournament, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Tennis Tournament and a 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament.
If you aren't one to compete, you can still enjoy Lila Yoga, Ballet Barre Fitness, Pilates in the Park and Zumba in the Park.
The week will end with a 5k and Toddler Trot.
When: Varies by event, see full schedule at http://alpinedays.org/event-calendar