Head to Mapleton on Saturday for an old-fashioned barn raising hosted by the city as part of its Founder’s Day Celebration. The event will help to create a Historic Town Square within the city that everyone can enjoy.
Those who attend can hammer a nail in the barn door and blacksmith shop, lay a brick to help reconstruct the 1888 Relief Society Hall, eat a boxed dinner, bid at the auctions, listen to live music, enjoy dancing and shop for items at the bake sale and old-fashioned bazaar.
The celebration will start at 4 p.m. with the barn raising from 5-8 p.m. at Mapleton City Park (at the corner of Maple and Main streets).