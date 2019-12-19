Rather than just spend the entire holiday in front of the television or eating treats, take a trip as a family to gain a little culture. This area has a wide variety of museums, many of which include free admission and some beautiful holiday exhibits perfect for keeping the spirit of the season alive in your family. You can stop by the Woodbury Art Museum, the Museum of Peoples and Cultures or the Orem Heritage Museum. Click on the museum name to link to its’ webpage, or visit the Provo Library’s museum list for more options here.
You can also shake off the holiday doldrums by visiting your local library and diving into a good book. Libraries in the valley include Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Spanish Fork, Springville, Salem, Payson, Santaquin, Highland, Eagle Mountain and Lehi. To navigate to your library’s website, just click your city name above.