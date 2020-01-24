Ralph Okerlund

Senate District: 24 (In Utah County: Elberta, Goshen, Genola, Santaquin)
Party: Republican
Serves on: Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee, Legislative Policy Summit, State Fair Park Committee, Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Confirmation Committee, Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee
Email: rokerlund@le.utah.gov
Start of legislative service: 2009
Profession: Agriculture