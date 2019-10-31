3. Will the BYU football team’s offense finally score 30 points or more on Saturday?
LLOYD: Utah State has allowed an opponent to score 30-plus points three times in 2019 — all of which were losses. In the four Aggie wins, the other team never scored more than 24 points. That seems to be a reasonable benchmark for the Cougars to be shooting for but I don’t think the 30-point mark is likely. I think BYU is going to look to possess the ball and keep Utah State’s offense off the field like Air Force did last week (the Falcons had the ball for more than 3/4ths of the game). I’m still not confident enough in the Cougars being able to finish long drives with touchdowns to believe BYU will be able to have that kind of breakout scoring performance.
DICKSON: It’s bound to happen eventually, right? It should have happened last week, when the Cougars scored 21 points in the third quarter alone against Boise State and had a season-high (during regulation, anyway) of 28 going into the fourth. It’s tough to predict because if BYU starts Jaren Hall, which seems likely, will coaches have him run as much as he did against South Florida or will they attempt to play it safe? I would guess the Cougars fall short of 30 in this one but not by much.