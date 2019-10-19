2. The rumblings of discontent are getting louder from the Cougar football fan base. What overlooked fact do you think should BYU supporters take into account with regards to the program?
DICKSON: How about this: Those fans who soldier through the bad times will be rewarded … eventually. College football success is cyclical, so some day the Cougars will be good and the talk of the town and beat Utah and win a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Not good enough? OK, here’s another one: BYU is doing something no other college football program has ever attempted in independence. The unique nature of this endeavor is only matched by its degree of difficulty.
Finally, enjoy the good times. Enjoy the wins over P5 teams. Enjoy the bowl game wins, no matter where they are.
LLOYD: I know fans don’t want to hear this but it’s the reality: There are NO easy answers. Hire a new coaching staff? The program starts over with another extended transition period. Get all the elite-level LDS athletes to come to BYU? Much, much easier said than done. Win the games you should win? There is no such thing — you just either win or lose. Have better playcalling? The only way you know if playcalling is good or not is whether it works. Many of the concepts I hear repeated over and over by frustrated fans sound great on the surface but require a lot more complexity in the actual implementation. I’m not for a moment suggesting that the Cougars don’t evaluate all of these things in depth; I’m just saying I don’t believe there is some sort of quick fix that will change BYU’s fortunes immediately.