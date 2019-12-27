3. What do you think is the best reason BYU football fans should be optimistic about 2020?
LLOYD: Are you ready to be blown away by my answer? Believe it or not, I’m going to say it is the schedule. Many make it out to be very daunting but I’m not in that camp. I see a lot of intriguing possibilities. Yes, the Cougars start at Utah, but this is a Ute squad that loses a lot of experience to graduation. BYU has some Power-5 matchups against Michigan State, Arizona State, Missouri and Stanford but I see all of those as winnable, particularly given how those squads performed this year. Even Minnesota, which had a great year in 2019, played a lot of close games. San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State and Houston are good teams to face but none looked truly unbeatable. Do I think BYU can go undefeated against that slate? Probably not. But I think there are going to be a lot of fun games where the Cougars can make big steps forward.
DICKSON: BYU had 50 different players who started at least one game this season and the Cougars played a ton of freshmen and sophomores. BYU fans should be optimistic because freshmen and sophomores become sophomores and juniors. Those young players should be better in 2020. Better not only in games but in practices, which creates a more competitive environment on a daily basis. The key is for a number of those players to take big steps by Game 1 of next season.