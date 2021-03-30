Hold your horses, or I should say pooches! There is a new reality competition coming to TV.
“Pooch Perfect” is a dog grooming competition highlighting pet stylists from around the country and hosted by Rebel Wilson. Wilson, who is proud to say she lost 60 pounds last year in her self-proclaimed “year of health,” met virtually with the media to talk about this new show.
“I guess what a lot of people don't know about me is that I am a fourth-generation dog show-er," Wilson said. "My great-grandmother started The Beagle Club of Australia, and every weekend of my childhood up until I was, like, old enough to stay at home by myself, I was going to dog shows. And my family's business was a little yellow caravan that we traveled all around Australia in to different dog shows, and we'd sell dog grooming products mainly to all of the dog show-ers.
“So dogs have just been such a huge part of my life, and I guess people, kind of, don't know that part," she said. "But I was personally a junior handler and went to so many dog shows all around the country and showed dogs and groomed dogs. Yeah, it's a side of me that people didn't think.”
Wilson admitted that her mother was “devastated” when she told her she would not be continuing the family business. Her mother is now a celebrated international dog show judge.
The actor is happy to say the dog show arena is “kind of coming full circle” with this show. The funny part is, she is allergic to dogs!
Wilson acknowledged she loves reality TV.
“I do try to bring the comedy in the show, which not a lot of hosts are (doing).” She is always working out jokes in her mind. “But, for me, I thought, with my skill set, I'm going to try to bring the comedy. I also do what's called ‘dogography’ in the show, which is a new term that I invented where, basically, we dress the PAs up in dog costumes, and then I worked out little dances.”
Leave it to Wilson to think of that.
For animal lovers who might be put off or upset with what some of the competitors do with their dogs, i.e. fur coloring, the media was assured that nothing harmful would be used on the pooches. So, although they put the dogs through some interesting transformations, the animals are not going to sustain any harmful effects.
“Pooch Perfect” premieres Tuesday on ABC.