Recyclops growing, recycling into the future
A truck pick ups one of many cardboard containers around Utah County Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Provo. Over the last few years that the Recyclops business has been around, they have grown exponentially according to CEO and founder Ryan Smith. DOMINC VALENTE, Daily Herald

No, this isn't the vengeful recycling robot from "The Office." Recyclops is a convenient and accessible means of recycling available in Mapleton, Provo and Orem, where recycling services are less common or are not as affordable.

