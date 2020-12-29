This year began with a grand “20/20 vision” of our hopes and aspirations as we began a new decade.
I think it is fair to say that 2020 was not what we expected. It was a year fraught with historic events and unique challenges.
However, it is possible to find meaning in a chaotic year and to set the stage for a better new year by taking the time to pause, reflect, and write about the lessons you have learned and how you have grown.
To be more impactful when setting goals for the new year, take some time to review the past year. Reflection is not a time for judgment or criticism. Reflection is an opportunity to improve, notice patterns, align your goals with your values and to track your growth.
Here are some questions to help you get started:
Highlights
n What were the major world events this year?
n What were the noteworthy events in your personal and/or professional life?
n What is the best thing that happened this year?
n What new skills did you learn?
n What was your favorite moment?
n How did your relationships evolve?
n What was the best decision you made?
n What did you do for fun?
n How did you live by your core values?
n What are you most thankful for this year?
n In what ways did you practice self care?
Learning experiences
n What is the most important lesson you learned?
n What challenges did you overcome?
n What helped you overcome your challenges?
n What opportunities came into your life?
n What got in the way of your success?
n What would you do differently if you could?
n What gave you energy?
n What drained your energy?
n What advice would you give to yourself or others for the upcoming year?
Goals
n How did you do on your top goals?
n What obstacles did you face?
n What contributed to your success?
This has been a historic year. Record your journey.
When you reflect on your experiences, you have the opportunity to experience growth and make better choices moving forward. Celebrate your wins and learn the lessons that come with challenge.
Reflection takes time, effort and deliberate thinking, but it is time well spent. Purposefully reviewing the past year can make all the difference in positively impacting your choices and actions for the new year.