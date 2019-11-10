Applebee’s - All veterans and active military members can get a free meal from a special menu at Applebee’s locations on Veterans Day. The only Utah County location is in Orem.
Buffalo Wild Wings - At Buffalo Wild Wings, all past and present members of the armed services can get a free small boneless wings and fries. There is a Utah County location in Lehi.
California Pizza Kitchen - All veterans and active military members can get a free entree from a list of pizzas, salads or pastas and a beverage at California Pizza Kitchen on Monday. The Utah County location is at University Place in Orem.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free calamari order for veterans, active duty military and first responders from Nov. 8-11. Carrabba’s is located in Orem.
Chili’s - Chili’s is offering a free meal for all veterans and active military members from a select menu on Veterans Day. There are Utah County locations in American Fork and Orem.
Chipotle - Chipotle is offering veterans and active military members a free entree with the purchase of another entree on Veterans Day. There are locations in Lehi and Orem.
Cracker Barrel - At Cracker Barrel, all veterans and active military members can get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. The only Utah County location is in Springville.
Denny’s: All Veterans and military personnel can get build their own Grand Slam for free at Denny’s on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon. There are locations in Orem, Provo, Springville, Spanish Fork, Lehi and Saratoga Springs.
Golden Coral - Golden Corral will host its annual Military Appreciation Night for anyone who has served in the U.S. Military from 5-9 p.m. Monday. Those who have served will get a free “thank you” dinner. The Utah County location is in Orem.
IHOP - IHOP is thanking veterans and active duty military members Monday with a free serving of red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. There are Utah County locations in Orem, American Fork and Springville.
Little Caesars - Veterans and active military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There are locations in Orem, Provo, Lindon, American Fork, Springville, Highland, Spanish Fork and Saratoga Springs.
Menchie’s - Service members and veterans can get 6 ounces of free frozen yogurt on Veterans Day. There is a location in Orem.
Outback Steakhouse - Outback is offering 20% off to all military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders from Nov. 8-11. These heroes get 10% off every day. There is a location in Orem.
Pizza Pie Cafe - Pizza Pie Cafe in Provo will honor all who served by offering a free buffet for all veterans and currently enlisted military members on Monday.
Red Lobster - Veterans and active duty service members can get a free appetizer or dessert on Monday. There is a location in Orem.
Red Robin - Veterans and active duty military can get a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries at Red Robin on Veterans Day. There is one location at the Provo Towne Centre Mall.
Starbucks - Veterans, active duty military personnel and family members can get a free cup of coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day. There are many locations throughout Utah County.
Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch meal on Veterans Day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. There are locations in Orem and American Fork.
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - All veterans can get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another adult Churrasco meal at Tucanos Brazilian Grill in Orem. The special runs Nov. 8-12.
Village Inn - Village Inn will be offering a free V.I.B to veterans and active military. The meal includes a choice of four different V.I.B. items to create a delicious breakfast. The deal will be available on Monday. There are locations in Provo and Orem.
Weinerschnizel - Veterans and active duty military can get a free chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi at Weinerschnizel on Monday. There is a location in Orem.