Taco Bell
Buy Now

Cars sit in line at the drive up window at the Taco Bell on Bulldog Blvd. in Provo. Taco Bell announced it's starting "an alter-ego" fast-casual restaurant with premium tacos and craft beer.

If you can get your food through a window as you sit in your car, you’re definitely doing Valentine’s Day your own way. Maybe you're treating yourself. Either way, it's not likely you can impress a significant other with a Big Mac and fries, no matter how cheap it is, unless that happens to be their favorite thing too.

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!