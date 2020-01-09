Unfortunately, for food lovers in Utah County, some beloved restaurants have closed their doors during the past year. Check out this list of some of the restaurants that have closed in 2019:
Oregano Italian Kitchen
Oregano Italian Kitchen opened in Provo in 2015, bringing “traditional New York-style Italian cuisine” to Utah County.
The restaurant closed on June 8.
“Restaurants are constantly in flux and it was time for a fresh look beyond a simple menu change,” a Facebook post from the restaurant owners stated. “The sale of the restaurant is sure to bring positive change. Being a successful, award-winning restaurant concept the current ownership feels best leaving on a positive note.”
Doc Brundy’s
Doc Brundy’s opened in July 2018 in Spanish Fork as a “dining and entertainment” spot. The restaurant had a full menu of items made from scratch, a game lounge and a bowling alley.
They closed on Dec. 14, citing that most people only came on Fridays and Saturdays and the amount of traffic they had in the restaurant made it unsustainable.
Spuds
Spuds, which served a variety of potato dishes on its menu, closed its location in the Provo Towne Centre mall in May.
In November, Spuds posted to Instagram that it was still looking for a new location to re-open, but hadn’t found anything yet.
The Rising Bun
The Rising Bun opened in 2018 in Lehi, serving Asian fusion fare. The restaurant closed in February, saying, “Let’s go out on a Crack Pok-aine high,” in a social media post before the closure.
BAKED Lehi
BAKED in Lehi closed in April, leaving fans of the restaurant missing their different flavors of cookies.
Sugar Ridge Bakery & Soup
The Sugar Ridge Bakery stood in a building in Payson that was set up as a bakery in the 1920s. The bakery served artisan breads, stuffed buns, desserts, pastries and soups.
The bakery announced it was closing at the end of June.
Cassie’s Cookies
Cassie’s Cookies in Salem served more than 40 different flavors of cookies served in the store or delivered to your door.
The owners announced in September that they would be closing to spend more time with family.
Even Stevens
The Provo location of the Even Stevens sandwich shop closed after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in March.
PDQ
The Lehi PDQ (stands for People Dedicated to Quality) opened in 2017 in the Traverse Mountain area. Customers received an email at the end of December letting them know that the location was closing. It was the only Utah location of the chain.