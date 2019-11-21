Though Thanksgiving is most definitely a family holiday providing ample opportunity to spend time with those you love, sometimes, when cooking doesn’t top your list of favorite things to do, your togetherness can be hampered by timers, turkey trouble and more.
If that’s the case, one of the easiest things to be grateful for on Thanksgiving is the awesome variety of Utah County restaurants stepping up to make your Turkey Day a little less stressful.
Here are seven restaurants in Utah County where you can celebrate Thanksgiving sans the cooking stress:
Tucanos
Tucanos has a special Thanksgiving meal, complete with all of your favorite Thanksgiving fixings. The meal comes with Tucanos’ original Churrasco, as well as all-you-can-eat center-cut sirloin, baked turkey, fried turkey, grilled turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, seasoned stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce and a piece of chocolate cake or pumpkin pie.
Seating is limited, so reservations are requested. They also offer the dinner to-go or through delivery.
Where: 545 E. University Parkway, Orem.
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $31.95 per adult, $12.95 for children aged 7 to 12, free for children under 7.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral’s Thanksgiving Day buffet includes the traditional Thanksgiving favorites — turkey, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and your choice of pumpkin or pecan pie — but it also includes some not-so-traditional fare like steak and shrimp.
Where: 225 W. University Parkway, Orem.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $14.79 for adults, $13.99 for seniors.
Denny’s
If we learned anything from the movie “The Santa Clause,” it was that Denny’s is open 365 days a year — and Thanksgiving is no exception. The restaurant serves a special holiday season menu that includes, among other things, a Turkey and Dressing Dinner with turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, two sides and a roll.
Where: 485 N. State St., Orem; 1460 N. 1750 West, Springville; 101 N. 1200 East, Lehi; 1516 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs.
When: Open 24 hours a day.
Chuck-a-Rama
Chuck-a-Rama’s Thanksgiving Day buffet menu includes traditional Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, mashed potatoes and all of your other favorites.
Where: 1408 S. State St., Orem; 1081 S. University Ave., Provo; 1050 E. Main Street, Lehi.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
The Cracker Barrel in Springville will serve its annual Thanksgiving Day meal, with all of your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites. You can also order a full Thanksgiving meal to-go.
Where: 460 S. 2000 West, Springville.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Village Inn
Village Inn is known for its pies, but if you want to get your pie with a full Thanksgiving dinner, you can choose between a special turkey or ham dinner option.
Where: 212 E. University Parkway, Orem; 933 S. University Ave., Provo.
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Black Bear Diner
Head to the Black Bear Diner during the restaurant’s regular hours for a special Thanksgiving Day menu featuring a Holiday Ham Dinner, Prime Rib Dinner or a Roasted Turkey Dinner.
Locations: 154 NW State Road, American Fork; 771 E. University Parkway, Orem.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.