Provo Towne Center Mall - The mall will offer a free gift at the Mall Office Monday for all veterans, active duty service members and first responders Monday.
Quick Quack Car Wash - All veterans and military service members can get a free car wash from Quick Quack Car Wash Monday. There are locations in Highland, American Fork, Saratoga Springs, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, and Springville.
Amazon Prime - Through Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty troops, National Guard and reserve members can get a one-year Amazon Prime membership for $79, which is a $40 discount.
Target - Military personnel, veterans and their families can get a 10% discount on one purchase between Nov. 3 and 11 from Target. Head to http://target.com/military to get verified for the offer. There are Target locations in Orem, American Fork and Provo.
Home Depot - Home Depot offers 10% discount to active-duty military every day, veterans also get a 10% discount on Veterans Day. There are Home Depot locations in American Fork, Lindon and Provo.
Lowe’s - At Lowe’s, all active military members save 10% every day. There are Utah County locations in Lehi, Orem and Spanish Fork.
Jiffy Lube - Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free oil change at Jiffy Lube locations around the country on Veterans Day. There are multiple locations throughout Utah County.
Great Clips - Veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips on Nov. 11 to get either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use before Dec. 31, 2019. There are Great Clips locations in Lehi, Orem, American Fork, Payson, Highland, Pleasant Grove, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Provo and Spanish Fork.
Sports Clips - Sports Clips is offering free haircuts to active duty service members and veterans on Veterans Day. There are locations in Orem, Lehi, American Fork, Lindon, Spanish Fork and Saratoga Springs.
The Fellas Chop Shop - The Fellas Chop Shop in Spanish Fork will offer free haircuts for all veterans and active duty military Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kohl’s - Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families get 30% off at Kohl’s, in-store only. There are Kohl’s locations in American Fork and Orem.
Bed Bath and Beyond - All U.S. military members and veterans can get 20% off at Bed Bath and Beyond Nov. 9-11. There is a Bed Bath and Beyond in American Fork.
Walgreens - Walgreens is offering 20% off for veterans, military and their families. Must have a Balance Rewards card to qualify. The discount will be offered from Nov. 8-11.
Cabela’s - Cabela’s is offering 10% off for Military members from Nov. 8-11, with the exception of firearms and ammunition, for which there is a 5% discount. Cabela’s is located in Lehi.
Foot Locker - Foot Locker offers a 15% discount on most purchases every day for active duty, veterans, National Guard, Reservists and Registered Retiree Service members. There is a Foot Locker location at University Place in Orem.