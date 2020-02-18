During the second day of the April general conference in 2018, Nelson announced that the church was retiring the home teaching and visiting teaching programs and replacing them with a new ministering program.
“For months, we have been seeking a better way to minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of our people in the Savior’s way,” Nelson said near the beginning of the Sunday afternoon session. “We have made the decision to retire ‘home teaching’ and ‘visiting teaching’ as we have known them. Instead, we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as ‘ministering.’”