2. Ute quarterback Tyler Huntley added another chapter to the book of rivalry smack-talk after the game, although BYU players and coaches publicly brushed it off. Did you like how they handled the situation?
DICKSON: The comment by Huntley was childish and immature and the Cougars are probably doing the right thing to ignore it. But I do feel like Kalani Sitake could have addressed it a little differently. Stating that Huntley was “a good kid” and praising Utah so much is just becoming a little too much vanilla in what should be a rivalry. The Utah quarterback just said your program was “poo poo.” That should make guys in the locker room a little ticked off and focused on creating a great season.
LLOYD: I just shake my head when I see Ute fans try to compare Huntley’s “poo poo” comment to Max Hall’s famous “I hate Utah” response. I’m not aware of any BYU fan ever pouring beer (or Coke, for that matter) on Huntley’s family like happened to Hall’s family. Every time I see a Ute fan wearing a “Max Hall hates me” shirt, part of me wonders if they realize they are condoning such reprehensible behavior. While not at that level, Huntley certainly has provided new bulletin-board material for the rivalry. I don’t know if the Cougar players waste time talking but they definitely need to feel disrespected. And the next time BYU faces Utah, the Cougars need to make the Utes pay for that dismissive attitude.