One of the biggest sore spots for BYU fans is the fact that the Cougar football team failed to defeat rival Utah during the 2010s, losing all nine matchups with seven of them decided by eight points or fewer.
In other sports, the competition was much closer. The BYU basketball team started out with five straight wins over the Utes, then lost three in a row. The Cougars ended up 7-4 against Utah during the 2010s.
BYU also went 9-4 against the Utes in women’s volleyball, 7-2-1 vs. Utah in women’s soccer and 9-5 vs. the Utes in women’s basketball.