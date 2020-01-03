Blue and red collide in Provo before BYU's season-opener against Utah 02

Clifford Rice, of Spanish Fork, sports a Brigham Young University and University of Utah hat before BYU football’s season-opener against local rival the University of Utah on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. He graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree, and the U of U with a master’s degree. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

One of the biggest sore spots for BYU fans is the fact that the Cougar football team failed to defeat rival Utah during the 2010s, losing all nine matchups with seven of them decided by eight points or fewer.

In other sports, the competition was much closer. The BYU basketball team started out with five straight wins over the Utes, then lost three in a row. The Cougars ended up 7-4 against Utah during the 2010s.

BYU also went 9-4 against the Utes in women’s volleyball, 7-2-1 vs. Utah in women’s soccer and 9-5 vs. the Utes in women’s basketball.

