Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters 01
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant performs a sold-out show at The Depot in Salt Lake City on May 27, 2015. Plant will return to Salt Lake to perform at the Eccles Theater on Oct. 1.

It is not often when one gets to kiss the ring of rock royalty in the confines of an intimate club environment, but that is exactly what happened when former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant brought his current project, the Sensational Space Shifters, to The Depot. Plant is too determined to not rest on his laurels to do straight versions of his Zeppelin material, so he and the band put totally different spins on them, as well as performed new material. Still, as a music fan, when you are in the presence of true greatness, there is no denying it. Such is the case with Plant.

