Robert Plant does his best to distance his current project from his legendary predecessor, Led Zeppelin, to the point of offering up completely revamped versions of Zep tunes along with energetic new numbers. But there were still a few moments in his appearance at the Eccles Theater where he tapped into the Zeppelin mystique by unleashing the trademarked Plant wail. And those moments — notably coming during “The Rain Song” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” — were indeed oh so sweet.
Plant performed 13 songs over an hour and 35 minutes on stage. Sure, he could have played longer, but the pace was non-rushed, and several songs were expanded and explored in musically diverse directions.
Most importantly, Plant passed the eye and ear test. Ask somebody to describe what constitutes a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act and they may not be able to put a description entirely into words. But you know it when you see/hear it, and such was the case with Plant’s show at the Eccles.
— Doug Fox