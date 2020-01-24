Another quick jaunt for those looking to get outdoors in the winter months can be found at Provo's Rock Canyon. While the trail can become packed snow further into the canyon during winter months, it's easily accessible.
It's a gorgeous area, summer or winter, and can still be enjoyed in the cold weather. Stick to trails and packed areas to avoid getting lost or ending up in knee-deep snow.
If there is snow, micro spikes or snowshoes might be beneficial.
Location: From 900 E in Provo, go east on 2230 N until you reach the end of the road and continue straight into the trailhead parking lot.