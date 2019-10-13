What to get: Honeycomb Ice Cream
Why: "It's heaven in a cone. The ice cream at Rockwells is smooth, sweet, and unique. Even their basil and sweet corn flavors are yummy.” – Braley Dodson
Location: 43 N. University Ave., Provo
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald.
