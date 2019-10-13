Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

What to get: Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream
Why: “It has the same taste that Peruvian ice cream has.” – David Revilla
Locations: 4801 N. University Ave #740, Provo; 3700 Cabela's Blvd, Lehi
What to get: Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream
Why: “It has the same taste that Peruvian ice cream has.” – David Revilla
Locations: 4801 N. University Ave #740, Provo; 3700 Cabela's Blvd, Lehi
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.