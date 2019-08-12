Ron Lafferty was convicted by juries in 1988 and 1996 of slaying his sister-in-law and her 1-year-old daughter in Highland in 1984. He was sentenced to death by firing squad after the second conviction.
Lafferty and his brother Dan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the same murders, claimed they were following a revelation from God when they slashed the throats of the wife and daughter of their brother Allen. Brenda Lafferty was 24. Her daughter Erica was 15 months old.
The men, who with other brothers had established their own small cult, cited divine revelation for the slashing deaths, but prosecutors said Ron Lafferty was mad at the woman for helping his wife as she was divorcing him.
Lafferty is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the state, according to the Associated Press.
"His case become well-known around the country when it was included in Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book about radical offshoots of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."
His final appeal was denied Monday