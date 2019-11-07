Ronnie Price
UVSC's Ronnie Price charges the basket for 2 points with Westminster Matt Mark (44) attempting the block during the first half of play at the McKay Center.

The Price was right for Ronnie Price in his final home game for UVU on Feb. 26, 2005.

The future NBA player scored 36 points on 13-of-24 shots. He added three rebounds, three assists and to steals in the 71-52 victory over Northern Colorado.