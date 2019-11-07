The Price was right for Ronnie Price in his final home game for UVU on Feb. 26, 2005.
The future NBA player scored 36 points on 13-of-24 shots. He added three rebounds, three assists and to steals in the 71-52 victory over Northern Colorado.
