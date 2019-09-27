SUITED FOR BUSINESS
Born: Sept. 12, 1906
Died: Dec. 16, 1978
Rose Marie Reid, was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. Her family moved to Idaho in 1916. She was an accomplished seamstress and designed swim suits. Over the years her swimsuit lines were some of the most worn through the world. She believed that every woman should feel glamorous in a swimsuit. She designed many popular styles including the swim dress. Between 1952 and 1959 her company went from producing 1,000 swimsuits a day to 10,000 suits a day. She had offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York City, London, Amsterdam and Paris. According to BYU Magazine she was the first woman in the U.S. to fly 500,000 miles. Always an active missionary for the church, Reid had many Jewish friends and developed a lesson plan explain the LDS Church doctrine to Jewish investigators. The church asked Reid to redesign the temple garment. It was Reid’s two-piece garment design that continues to be used today. In her later years she move to Provo to live with family.