Fun for Fall - The Red Barn
Buy Now

A model barn sits with pumpkins at Rowley's Red Barn in Santaquin.

The corn maze at Rowley's Red Barn this year features the faces of Phil and Shirley Rowley, who were the vision behind the Red Barn 20 years ago in September 1999. 

Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

When: Sept. 27-Oct. 30; Monday-Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.

Cost: $9 a day per person Monday-Thursday, $12 a day per person Friday-Saturday, $30 per person for season passes

More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com

Other activities: pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, sand box, hay pyramid, jumping pillows, ziplines, many photo opportunities