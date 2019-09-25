The corn maze at Rowley's Red Barn this year features the faces of Phil and Shirley Rowley, who were the vision behind the Red Barn 20 years ago in September 1999.
Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 30; Monday-Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $9 a day per person Monday-Thursday, $12 a day per person Friday-Saturday, $30 per person for season passes
More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com
Other activities: pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, sand box, hay pyramid, jumping pillows, ziplines, many photo opportunities