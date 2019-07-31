Love and coffee 01
Partners Skyler Saenz and Sadie Crowley share a moment at Rugged Grounds in Provo on Saturday, April 22, 2017 while Sadie makes her famous avocado toast for a customer. 

Rugged Grounds in Provo serves several breakfast items, including Avocado Toast. Their toast is made from sourdough bread and is topped with organic butter, avocado, sesame seeds and seasoning. 

Location: 156 W. 500 South, Provo