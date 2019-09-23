Whether it's a run celebrating football season or a run in costume, there are several fall-themed races in Utah County.
BYU Sugar Rush 5K
Race info: This 5K race around BYU campus benefits diabetes research and education.
Where: Campus Dr., Provo
Where: Oct. 12, 9 a.m.
BYU Cougar Run
Race info: BYU Homecoming 5K and kids races
Where: Clarence Robison Track and Field Complex on Canyon Road, south of LaVell Edwards Stadium
When: Oct. 19, 8:45 a.m.
Haunted Half Marathon
Race info: Haunted half-marathon, 5K and Kids' Run, full of candy, fun and entertainment
Where: Provo Canyon, South Fork
When: Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.
T3 Turkey Tri and 5K Turkey Trot
Race info: This triathlon also features a 5K run
Where: Orem Fitness Center, 665 W. Center St., Orem
When: Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.
Pilgrim 5K
Race info: This costume run unlike any other will be held at Thanksgiving Point. Your registration fee includes your pilgrim wear.
Where: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Nov. 28, 8 a.m.
Thankful 13
Race info: This race runs along the Jordan River Parkway Trail and ends with pumpkin pie, rolls and hot chocolate at the finish.
Where: MATC, 2301 W. Ashton Blvd., Lehi
When: Nov. 28, 8 a.m.