Whether it's a run celebrating football season or a run in costume, there are several fall-themed races in Utah County.

 BYU Sugar Rush 5K

Race info: This 5K race around BYU campus benefits diabetes research and education.

Where: Campus Dr., Provo

Where: Oct. 12, 9 a.m. 

BYU Cougar Run

Race info: BYU Homecoming 5K and kids races 

Where: Clarence Robison Track and Field Complex on Canyon Road, south of LaVell Edwards Stadium

When: Oct. 19, 8:45 a.m.

Haunted Half Marathon

Race info: Haunted half-marathon, 5K and Kids' Run, full of candy, fun and entertainment

Where: Provo Canyon, South Fork

When: Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.

 T3 Turkey Tri and 5K Turkey Trot

Race info: This triathlon also features a 5K run

Where: Orem Fitness Center, 665 W. Center St., Orem

When: Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.

Pilgrim 5K

Race info: This costume run unlike any other will be held at Thanksgiving Point. Your registration fee includes your pilgrim wear.

Where: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Nov. 28, 8 a.m.

Thankful 13

Race info: This race runs along the Jordan River Parkway Trail and ends with pumpkin pie, rolls and hot chocolate at the finish.

Where: MATC, 2301 W. Ashton Blvd., Lehi

When: Nov. 28, 8 a.m.

