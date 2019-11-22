Start your day by running a race (or maybe just watching others run), and burn plenty of calories to truly feast.
Eagle Mountain Turkey Trot
Run now and gobble later with the Turkey Trot in Eagle Mountain. Check in is from 7-8 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Entry is free and prizes will be given for first, second and third-place finishers in each age group, as well as the best costumes. Entry is free.
Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park; 5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Pilgrim 5K and Thankful 13
This year, the Pilgrim 5k and Thankful 13 races have combined for one fun event. There will be a half-marathon that runs along the Jordan River Parkway Trail and ends with pumpkin pie, rolls and hot chocolate at the finish. There will also be 5k, 10k and kids' run.
Where: MATC, 2301 W. Ashton Blvd., Lehi
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Earn Your Turkey Run
This four-mile run, two-mile walk and kids run will benefit Kids on the Move. Contestants will get post-race food and the opportunity to win turkeys and pies.
Where: Mountain View High School; 665 Center St., Orem
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. for four-mile and two-mile races, 9 a.m. for kids run
AF Turkey Trot
This Turkey Trot will benefit Remi Hunt, a young man who had brain tumor removed and is receiving chemotherapy. There is a suggested donation of $5.
Where: Mount Timpanogos Temple; 742 N. 900 East, American Fork
When: Thursday, 9 a.m.