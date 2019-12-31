Rush is a true musician’s band, with all three members among the top of their class when it comes to their individual instruments. The band visited the Wasatch Front a bevy of times since the turn of the century, but this “R40” show was special among them for several reasons, not the least of which is that it appears that it was indeed a true farewell tour. Another notable set feature was the band deploying a true reverse psychology, opening the show with material from its current album and then working backwards all the way to its initial single, “Working Man,” which was the final encore song. Not only that, but the stage design followed suit, beginning with the most elaborate stage effects then gradually removing amps and other equipment until the band was performing with a single stack of amps and a pair of nightstands at each side of the stage. It was truly a fitting farewell to kings.