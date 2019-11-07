It's not every day that anyone scores 63 points in a basketball game, pro or college. But UVU's Ryan Toolson scored 63 points at Chicago State on Jan. 29, 2009.
Toolson made history in Utah because no player at any Division I school in Utah -- not Jimmer Fredette at BYU, not Wayne Estes at Utah State, not Billy McGill at the University of Utah, none of those single-game scoring leaders -- had ever done what Toolson did last week.
"I was in shock. I thought I probably scored in the mid-40s," Toolson said. "I think it's an amazing accomplishment, not very many people have ever done it, but you have to keep it in perspective. It was in four overtimes, in 60 minutes and you're going to have higher scoring in a game like that."
What might be more remarkable then scoring 63 points was playing in 60 minutes. He never came out of the game, not once.