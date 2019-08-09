Chip: Chip's specialty flavor of the month for August is S'more Chip -- a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with chocolate, marshmallows and graham cracker.
Locations: 159 W. 500 North, Provo; 356 N. 750 West D-15, American Fork
More info: https://chipcookies.co
Crumbl: Crumbl Cookies' flavors rotate weekly, so if you want the S'mores Brownie, you better pick one up on Saturday. The cookie is layered with brownies, graham cracker milk chocolate chip and marshmallows and topped with graham cracker crumbs.
Locations: 586 N. 900 West, American Fork; 1820 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi; 677 N. State St., Lindon; 160 East University Parkway, Orem; 152 W. 1230 North, Provo; 24 Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs; 330 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
More info: https://crumblcookies.com