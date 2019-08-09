Rockwell Ice Cream Co.With graham cracker ice cream, chocolate fudge swirls and marshmallow fluff, Rockwell Ice Cream Company's S'mores Ice Cream is sure to satisfy those taste buds.
Location: 43 N. University Ave., Provo
Cold Stone Creamery: Take your pick of frozen s’mores-themed goodness by adding chocolate, marshmallows, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and graham cracker crumbs to one of Coldstone’s many delicious ice cream bases.
Locations: 2302 N. University Parkway, Provo; 575 E. University Parkway at University Place, Orem; 456 E. State Road, Ste. 300, American Fork; 1376 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs; 320 N. Main St., Spanish Fork