Peaks of the Oquirrh Mountains are illuminated as an inversion blankets the Salt Lake Valley in Salt Lake City. Environmental advocates will try to persuade the Utah Supreme Court Wednesday that the state's approval of an oil refinery expansion would add to air quality woes in northern Utah, parts of which suffer from some of the nation's worst air in winter.
Perhaps no surprises here, as its the state's largest county, but Salt Lake County comes in with the highest average daily PM2.5 with 8.4. Perhaps what might not be expected is that Davis County, bordering Salt Lake City, was found to have the same amount of air pollution, also with 8.4.