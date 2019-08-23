Nov. 30, San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, 7 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Rocky Long (9th year)
2018: 7-6 (4-4 MWC)
Returning starters: 12 (7 off/5 def)
Players to Watch: Juwan Washington (Sr. RB), Ryan Agnew (Sr. QB), Kyahva Tezino (Sr. LB), Tariq Thompson (Jr. S)
Outlook: Injuries derailed a promising season in 2018 for the Aztecs but this is a dangerous team when healthy. Look for SDSU to make another run at a Mountain West Conference championship.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougars dominate the line of scrimmage and completely shut down the Aztec running game.
If BYU takes a step backwards: San Diego State mixes things up enough to confuse the BYU offense and capitalizes with some key big-play turnovers.
What will actually happen: This late-season matchup won’t bring back memories of the old WAC shootouts, as it will be a defensive struggle. The Cougars will end up again doing just enough to win.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 16, San Diego State 10
Darnell Dickson: BYU 38, San Diego State 28
Phillip Morgan: BYU 24, San Diego State 21