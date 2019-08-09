Utah Lake water levels predicted to be low this summer 07
Kite boarder John Guary prepares to enter the water at Sandy Beach on Thursday, March 19, 2015. Projections by the Central Utah Conservancy District predict Utah Lake and other local bodies of water will remain well below full through the summer months. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald

In low water elevation years, the Sandy Beach has plenty of sandy areas to play. In high water years, though, the road dead-ends at Utah Lake. 

The beach area is located along the edge of Utah Lake near Spanish Fork. 

It is a popular area for fishing, swimming and birding. You can take small boats into the lake at this access point, but nothing bigger than you can carry; no boat trailers are allowed. 

Be careful about swimming in Utah Lake, as it is under advisory for toxic algae. 

Fees: Free

Location: Off 3600 South, near 3200 West in Spanish Fork

