In low water elevation years, the Sandy Beach has plenty of sandy areas to play. In high water years, though, the road dead-ends at Utah Lake.
The beach area is located along the edge of Utah Lake near Spanish Fork.
It is a popular area for fishing, swimming and birding. You can take small boats into the lake at this access point, but nothing bigger than you can carry; no boat trailers are allowed.
Be careful about swimming in Utah Lake, as it is under advisory for toxic algae.
Fees: Free
Location: Off 3600 South, near 3200 West in Spanish Fork