Affordable gift ideas for others on Christmas lists

MUKWONAGO, WI — The holidays are upon everyone and busy schedules often send people into a panic when looking for the perfect gift for those on a gift list. No matter the budget, there are affordable gift options available for friends and family with love.
Tools are always a welcome gift. Most gardeners are reluctant to invest in that cool new hand trowel, shovel or rake. And that’s what makes them a great gift.
Or create a starter kit from personal extra tools for a new homeowner or gardener. Clean them up, sharpen the blades and bundle them with a bow. Add a gift card from a nearby garden center if the budget allows.
Help a favorite gardener avoid skin cancer and protect their hands when working in the garden by creating a garden basket with gloves, a hat and sunscreen.
Clean up a corner of the basement or spare bedroom to create a seed starting station. Purchase the lights and fixtures or set a table in front of a sunny window. And if the budget is limited, scour the garage and shed or talk to gardening friends to secure items that can be cleaned and reused.
Or give a favorite gardener all they need to start a windowsill herb garden or terrarium. Purchase or recycle the containers and take cuttings, make divisions or purchase the plants needed.
A trip to the basement or thrift store may provide the perfect vessel for a terrarium. Convert an old aquarium into a tropical biodome. A large clear glass serving dish, salad bowl or vase may make a unique terrarium sure to intrigue the recipient and their guests.
Help a favorite indoor gardener dress up their favorite hanging plants. Macramé is back in vogue and adding flare to indoor gardens. Create a few plant hangers from jute and beads.
Preserve a garden memory with a photo of a garden or favorite plants. A collection of photos can be made into a calendar for a gift that keeps giving all year long.
Share a bit of a garden. Pass along some seeds saved or start a few cuttings from a favorite heirloom houseplant. Dress up the gift with a painted pot or basket.
And don’t forget to share some dried herbs and flowers or preserves made from a garden harvest. Nothing tastes better or is more beautiful than when it’s homegrown. Don’t have extra this year? Make a note on next year’s calendar and plan ahead.
Give the gift of time. Most of us can use an extra set of hands at certain times of the garden season. No dusting required and it’s a great way to ensure time together.
Put those artistic skills to work and create a garden journal. A simple notebook dressed up with some photos, artwork or stickers can provide an attractive and inviting place for a favorite gardener to record their gardening successes, failures and other useful garden information.
As can be seen, the possibilities are endless and getting friends and family involved in creating these gifts is a great way to enjoy time together while preparing for the holidays.
About Myers
Melinda Myers has written numerous books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine.
