50th Anniversary--Robert and Yvonne Hansen

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Robert Don Hansen of Fountain Green, Utah and Yvonne Smith of Thatcher, Arizona were married and sealed in the Arizona Mesa Temple September 11, 1970.
Robert attended schools in Fountain Green and Moroni then graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1965. He served an LDS mission in the Southern States, graduated from Snow College in 1969 and transferred to BYU.
Yvonne attended Thatcher Public Schools, graduated from Thatcher High School in 1967. She attended Eastern Arizona College where she graduated in 1969 then transferred to BYU.
Bob and Yvonne were in the same BYU singles ward. They married and graduated from BYU. They lived in Arizona and Montana but have spent most of their fifty years together in Fountain Green. They served two years as a senior couple in the Florida Orlando Mission. They have seven children, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. As a family, they are planning a 50th Wedding Celebration at Bear Lake, Utah.