70th Anniversary - Gene and Shanna Stevens

Happy 70th Anniversary to
Gene and Shanna Stevens
Gene and Shana (Hafen) Stevens are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on September 9th, 2020.
Originally from Sanpete County, they were both raised in the Fairview and Mt. Pleasant areas and graduated from North Sanpete High School. Married in Mt. Pleasant in 1950, Gene entered the military and served his country for 24 years during the Korean and Viet Nam conflicts as a fighter pilot. In 1974 they moved to Beavercreek, Ohio. Gene’s last duty station was Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1978. He continued to work for the federal government retiring in 1995.
A thirty-two year member of the Gem City Sweet Adeline’s, Shana has directed many ward and stake choirs for over thirty years. Through the years, they have both volunteered and served in the communities and LDS Church where they have lived. They have five children: Allan (Denyse), Dale (Beverly), Jan Newbold (Paul), Robert, and Michael (Lana). They have been blessed with twenty-one grandchildren and fifty-four great-grandchildren living in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Ohio, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
Gene and Shana are grateful to the Lord for their health, wonderful family and many friends, each who hold special places in their hearts.
Congratulations to Gene and Shana!