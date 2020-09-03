80th Birthday - Mary Gilgen

Happy 80th Birthday to
Mary Gilgen
FOUNTAIN GREEN—Mary was born on September 10, 1940 in Manti, Utah to Edgar C. and Betty J. Tuttle. Married Larry D. Gilgen in 1958. Mary and Larry made Fountain Green their home in 1973 where they raised their six children: Jody, Trudy, Todd, Cindy, Scott and Mike. Larry passed away in 2018. Mary has 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is loved by them all. We thankfully honor her 80 years of a life well-lived. Happy birthday Mom and Grandma!
A family celebration will be held at Mary’s home in Fountain Green on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Friends and neighbors may join the celebration by participating in a COVID-style drive by that same day from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Mary will be sitting on the front lawn to receive well wishes and to wave back! (286 West