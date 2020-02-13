Christensen’s celebrate 50th Anniversary

FOUNTAIN GREEN—David and Linda Christensen, Fountain Green, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 6, 2020.
They were honored with a dinner and program prepared and presented by their children and grandchildren at the Fountain Green Dance Hall on Feb. 9.
David and Linda have been blessed with five children; a son, Allen Christensen, Fountain Green; and four daughters, Diane (Russ) Schmidt, Stansbury Park; Teresa (Shawn) Ashworth, Fairview; Jeanine (Spencer) Mack, Ephraim; and Sarah (Christopher) Christensen, St. George.
In addition, they have been blessed with 24 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.