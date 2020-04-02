Darrel Olson celebrates 80th birthday

SPRING CITY — Darrel was born April 6, 1940, in Payson, UT; to Nephi Marx Olson and Mary Matilda Davis.
Darrel married his wife, Joan, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 20, 1963.
They have six children: Daniel (Amy) Olson; Susan (Michael) Black; Michael Olson, deceased (Lisa); Christopher (Rachel) Olson; Tiffany (Whitney) Allred; Stephanie (Dallas) Sorensen; 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will not be holding an open house due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Cards are welcome.