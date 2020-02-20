Hone ~ Ames Wedding

LEHI — Layne and Colette Hone, Lehi, announce the marriage of their daughter, Lauren Marie Hone, to Tanner David Ames, son of David and Mindy Ames, Mt. Pleasant, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Harvest Park Event Center, 2100 Harvest Parkway, Mapleton.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Lehi High School and a 2020 graduate of Ameritech College with a Registered Nurse (RN) degree and is currently working at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are David and Leona Gray, American Fork; and the late Lloyd and Pauline Hone.
The bridegroom is a 2015 graduate of North Sanpete High School and served in the Ohio Columbus Mission and is currently working for Giles Dairy Service. Grandparents are Edwin and Radene Sunderland, Chester; and Connie Ames, Mt. Pleasant; and the late Terry Ames.
The couple will make their first home in Spanish Fork.
If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.